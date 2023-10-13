PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Now Covered by Capital One Financial

Research analysts at Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PENN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.05.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.16. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $39.35.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 11,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $250,140.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,919.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

Further Reading

