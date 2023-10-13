J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,857 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 689.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1,310.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.25. The stock has a market cap of $712.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09.

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

