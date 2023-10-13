Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter.

Fast Retailing Trading Up 4.5 %

OTCMKTS:FRCOY opened at $23.30 on Friday. Fast Retailing has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62.

Fast Retailing Company Profile

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies, and other goods and items.

