Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 168.11%.

Cryo-Cell International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCEL opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16. Cryo-Cell International has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryo-Cell International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cryo-Cell International stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Cryo-Cell International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

Featured Stories

