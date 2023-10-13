J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,935 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 338.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 63,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $159.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of -60.14 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.56. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $193.94.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $1,364,109.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,939,199.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $1,364,109.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,939,199.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $2,048,614.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,226.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,524 shares of company stock worth $17,433,986 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.47.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

