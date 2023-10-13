iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stock Holdings Cut by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI opened at $112.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.63. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.98 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

