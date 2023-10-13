SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $251,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.55.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $123.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.13 and a 200-day moving average of $234.86. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $116.56 and a one year high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier bought 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.