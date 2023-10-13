Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases Shares of 1,144,552 Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,144,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,862,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,994,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 286.2% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 513,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,970,000 after purchasing an additional 380,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,294,000 after purchasing an additional 366,751 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth about $27,473,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 655,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,238,000 after purchasing an additional 341,382 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.64.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $107.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.94. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $119.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.12 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.0001 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

See Also

