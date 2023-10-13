Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,966,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681,500 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 4.16% of Schrödinger worth $148,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter valued at $457,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,787,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $834,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 10,000 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,763.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SDGR stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.09. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $59.24.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. Schrödinger had a net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

