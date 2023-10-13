Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 3,768,239 Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,152,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,768,239 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 3.56% of Abcam worth $199,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 10.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 226,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 21,495 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abcam by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abcam by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 572,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 273,986 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at $19,749,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abcam in the first quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Abcam alerts:

Abcam Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $22.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06. Abcam plc has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $25.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Monday. SVB Securities downgraded Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. SVB Leerink lowered Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. William Blair lowered shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Abcam from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Abcam

About Abcam

(Free Report)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.