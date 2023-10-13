Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 688,830 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,053,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688,830 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 11.98% of Coursera worth $235,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Coursera by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Coursera by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Coursera by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $18.81 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $19.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COUR shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $673,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,741,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,931,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 4,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $64,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,198,824.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $673,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,741,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,931,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 728,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,653,898 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

