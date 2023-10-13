Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,466,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,954 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.24% of Pinterest worth $231,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 21.7% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $5,011,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $5,011,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $76,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,900.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,540 shares of company stock worth $13,777,956 over the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.56, a P/E/G ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $30.86.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

