Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,821,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,579 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $212,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TME. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 225,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 846,710 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TME has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.72.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

