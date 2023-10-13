Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 64,666 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,510,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,666 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $122,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 69,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% in the second quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 158,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after buying an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at $5,552,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CP. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

CP opened at $72.34 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average of $78.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

