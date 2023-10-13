Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $109.76 Million Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 76.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,801,806 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.76% of Axon Enterprise worth $109,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $215.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.75 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.98 and a 200-day moving average of $201.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.35 and a fifty-two week high of $229.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.47. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $374.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 29th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXON

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total transaction of $110,452.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,060.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total transaction of $110,452.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,060.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $5,831,992.63. Following the sale, the president now owns 356,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,003,744.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.