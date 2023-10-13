Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,391,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,869 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Certara worth $171,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Certara by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Certara by 2.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Certara by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Certara by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Certara by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CERT shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. William Blair cut Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Certara from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $747,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,691.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Certara Stock Performance

Shares of CERT opened at $13.87 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 115.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Certara had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $90.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Certara

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

