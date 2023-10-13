TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives $13.42 Average PT from Brokerages

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.08.

Several research firms recently commented on TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BTIG Research cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $2.48 on Friday. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $105.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.91.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $381.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.16 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 623.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ryan D. Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,733.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $103,820. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TPI Composites by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,369,000 after purchasing an additional 440,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,828,000 after buying an additional 65,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,923,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after acquiring an additional 90,344 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,884,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,468 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in TPI Composites by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,747,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,127,000 after acquiring an additional 23,067 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

