ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives $19.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.07.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACVA

Insider Activity at ACV Auctions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

In other ACV Auctions news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 128,479 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $2,082,644.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,859,214 shares in the company, valued at $30,137,858.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other ACV Auctions news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 128,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $2,082,644.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,859,214 shares in the company, valued at $30,137,858.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 6,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $100,676.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,899.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 474,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,597,267. Company insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 8.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 6.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after acquiring an additional 69,159 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth about $5,940,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 4,360.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,121,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,300 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

ACV Auctions stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $18.68.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $124.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.44 million. Analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.