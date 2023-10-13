Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $87.99 Million Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,912,727 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 565,568 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $87,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 82,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 54,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

ITUB opened at $5.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.72. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.74 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.04%. Research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 4.84%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.