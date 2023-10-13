Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 273,823 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,769,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,823 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 6.86% of Lemonade worth $80,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lemonade by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lemonade by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,278 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth about $4,485,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lemonade by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lemonade

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

Lemonade Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $25.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.06. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 79.54% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading

