Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,916,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,243 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.05% of Upwork worth $64,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 575.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Upwork by 92.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Upwork by 100.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Upwork by 30.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Stock Performance

UPWK opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.52. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $15.88.

Insider Transactions at Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $168.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.71 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $362,257.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,479,478.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,457 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $362,257.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,479,478.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Olivier Marie sold 5,835 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $88,692.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $50,357.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,014 shares of company stock valued at $934,971. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

