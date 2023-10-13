Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 284,222 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,222 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 2.31% of Sprout Social worth $59,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 99,513.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,578,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,958,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,021,000 after acquiring an additional 67,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,124,000 after acquiring an additional 33,580 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 15.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,388,000 after acquiring an additional 363,381 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 23.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,857,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,113,000 after acquiring an additional 348,637 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $595,168.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 242,975 shares in the company, valued at $12,911,691.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $994,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 43,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,464. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $595,168.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 242,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,691.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,901 shares of company stock worth $2,721,805. Company insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Sprout Social Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ SPT opened at $50.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.26. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $79.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 17.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

