Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,445 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $55,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $809,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.6 %

DLB opened at $81.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.53. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $91.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.45 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 17.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $581,500.49. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $581,500.49. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $1,492,117.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,242.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. TheStreet lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.