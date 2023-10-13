LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,843,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378,936 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 2.78% of LiveRamp worth $52,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 136,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of RAMP opened at $29.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.06. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $32.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.00 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Read Our Latest Report on LiveRamp

Insider Activity at LiveRamp

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 9,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $294,611.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 116,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,639.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LiveRamp

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.