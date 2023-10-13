Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,892,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 248,196 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $46,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth $110,000. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INFY opened at $17.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.45. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura raised Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

