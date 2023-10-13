Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,113,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.74% of Futu worth $44,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FUTU. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth approximately $93,742,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its position in shares of Futu by 48.2% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 4,520,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,013 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Futu by 4,000.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,015,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 991,074 shares during the last quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth approximately $35,098,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,858,000. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Futu Stock Performance

Shares of Futu stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $317.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Futu from $62.90 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.15 to $62.80 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Futu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

