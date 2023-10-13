Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 206,998 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 206,998 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.33% of BlackLine worth $43,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in BlackLine by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 94,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 94,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $53.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.42. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $77.90. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.68). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.86 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

Read Our Latest Report on BlackLine

BlackLine Profile

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.