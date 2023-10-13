Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 37,088 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,088 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.38% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $41,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $283,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,432,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,405 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,126,000 after buying an additional 1,375,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,573,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,492,000 after buying an additional 974,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $403,696.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:REXR opened at $48.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.54%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.