Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,414,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314,871 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 2.75% of Dada Nexus worth $39,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alden Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at about $1,097,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dada Nexus by 178.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 131,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 84,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.70.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $325.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.25 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 17.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.73 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

