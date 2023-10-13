The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,020 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. United Bank boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $185.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.64. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $131.37 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The company has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

