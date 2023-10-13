Capital Investment Counsel Inc Invests $106,000 in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AMMO by 1,764.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 570,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AMMO by 148.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 418,345 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AMMO during the third quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of AMMO by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 335,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 211,995 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AMMO during the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWW opened at $2.19 on Friday. AMMO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.33 million, a PE ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

AMMO ( NASDAQ:POWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. AMMO had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Fred W. Wagenhals bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

