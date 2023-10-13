Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.60 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.68.

Shares of NOK opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $5.11.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

