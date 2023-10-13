Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.64.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

