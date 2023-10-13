iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

BATS USMV opened at $72.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.07 and a 200 day moving average of $73.65. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

