Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 57.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $334,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 575,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,261,000 after purchasing an additional 213,848 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $409,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PH shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.14.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $408.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $252.55 and a 52-week high of $428.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $402.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 37.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total transaction of $630,904.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,145.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,072.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

