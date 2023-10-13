Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Purchases New Stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,419,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 503,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,573,000 after acquiring an additional 64,149 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 268,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,369,000 after acquiring an additional 19,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 253,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 29,052 shares during the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.81. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.91 and a one year high of $54.14.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

