The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Progressive by 97,906.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Progressive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,774,286,000 after purchasing an additional 254,125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Progressive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 87,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Progressive by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,144 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Progressive by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,209,796,000 after purchasing an additional 502,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.21.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,371 shares of company stock worth $8,464,936 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $153.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.79. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $155.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

