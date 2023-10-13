Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $68.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $55.95 and a 12-month high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

