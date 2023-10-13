Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.67 Million Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPE opened at $15.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $18.29.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.