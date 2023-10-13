Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $38.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.57.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

