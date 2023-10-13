Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VYM stock opened at $103.10 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $97.26 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.76. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

