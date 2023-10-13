Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $658,370,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock opened at $155.05 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.65 and a 200 day moving average of $162.82. The company has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Management

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.