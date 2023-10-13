Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1,544.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $43.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $47.37.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

