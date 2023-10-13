Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 3,165 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPIB stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.03.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

