Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock opened at $68.98 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $61.99 and a 1 year high of $76.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.99. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

