Private Trust Co. NA Increases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,774 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.90.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $263.80 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $265.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a PE ratio of 206.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

