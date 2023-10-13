Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $86.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

