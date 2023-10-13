Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $156.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.82. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.05 and a twelve month high of $167.33.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

