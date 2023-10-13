Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.43 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.38 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

