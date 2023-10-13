Wesleyan Assurance Society Has $3.23 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wesleyan Assurance Society reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Stryker by 95,685.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,507,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937,356 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,006 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker stock opened at $253.85 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $203.23 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $96.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.77.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

